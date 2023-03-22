Sony Group Corporation (SONY) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 43.59% Upside

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is 17.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.72 and a high of $107.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONY stock was last observed hovering at around $88.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $117.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.59% off the consensus price target high of $158.42 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 0.94% higher than the price target low of $90.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.37, the stock is 5.14% and 2.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 10.73% off its SMA200. SONY registered -15.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.30%.

The stock witnessed a 5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.04%, and is 4.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has around 108900 employees, a market worth around $109.71B and $80.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.14 and Fwd P/E is 14.01. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.80% and -16.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sony Group Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.24B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 0.13%.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is -47.08% lower over the past 12 months.