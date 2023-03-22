ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) is 24.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $40.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THMO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.13% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 91.13% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is 23.74% and 13.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -10.54% at the moment leaves the stock -48.11% off its SMA200. THMO registered -86.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.70%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 34.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.53%, and is 89.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.41% over the week and 14.36% over the month.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $4.91M and $10.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.10% and -90.15% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.27M, and float is at 0.75M with Short Float at 4.90%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.