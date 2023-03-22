These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is -23.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $14.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BDN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $4.71, the stock is -15.04% and -22.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -36.17% off its SMA200. BDN registered -65.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.21%.

The stock witnessed a -27.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.54%, and is -5.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has around 328 employees, a market worth around $859.90M and $506.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.19. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.53% and -67.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 349.50% this year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.57M, and float is at 168.69M with Short Float at 5.69%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -14.60% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -36.96% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -50.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.