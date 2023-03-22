UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Is Up 41.39% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is 41.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $5.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UWMC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.91% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -33.71% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is 3.76% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock 20.88% off its SMA200. UWMC registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.83%.

The stock witnessed a 7.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.60%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $7.53B and $2.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.81 and Fwd P/E is 13.26. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.79% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.10% this year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.60B, and float is at 89.02M with Short Float at 23.91%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Czubak Kelly,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Czubak Kelly bought 2,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $9988.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5316.0 shares.

UWM Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Elezaj Alex (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 277,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.64 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the UWMC stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) that is trading -22.20% down over the past 12 months and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) that is -9.07% lower over the same period. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -42.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.