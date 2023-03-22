VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is -20.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBIV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -23.78% and -38.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 6.58% at the moment leaves the stock -54.62% off its SMA200. VBIV registered -81.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.50%.

The stock witnessed a -42.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.39%, and is -14.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.74% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $88.63M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.88% and -83.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.50%).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.26M, and float is at 204.57M with Short Float at 6.76%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -59.12% down over the past 12 months.