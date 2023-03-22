What should you know before buying stock in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) is 43.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $26.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $29.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.6% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.23% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.64, the stock is -0.63% and 4.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 32.33% off its SMA200. FTAI registered 13.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.99%.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.18%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $708.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.58. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.43% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.57M, and float is at 98.53M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TUCHMAN MARTIN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TUCHMAN MARTIN bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Adams Joseph P. Jr. (CEO and Chairman) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the FTAI stock.