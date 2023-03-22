What should you know before buying stock in McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is 30.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $9.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $10.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.68% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.63, the stock is 11.44% and 13.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 56.52% off its SMA200. MUX registered -12.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.53%.

The stock witnessed a 29.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.04%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $329.92M and $117.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.53% and -16.97% from its 52-week high.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.43M, and float is at 39.07M with Short Float at 3.74%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -16.33% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 4.66% higher over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -58.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.