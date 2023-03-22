What should you know before buying stock in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is -7.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.95 and a high of $51.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.47% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.45% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.93, the stock is -3.21% and -7.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. NUS registered -18.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.04%.

The stock witnessed a -11.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.47%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.74 and Fwd P/E is 13.82. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.96% and -24.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.46M, and float is at 48.50M with Short Float at 6.64%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hatchett Steven Keith,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Hatchett Steven Keith sold 21,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $39.78 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58368.0 shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Lawrence Mark H (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 26,144 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $40.80 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57146.0 shares of the NUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, CHANG JOSEPH Y (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $40.77 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 21,234 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -13.86% down over the past 12 months and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is -35.06% lower over the same period. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is -49.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.