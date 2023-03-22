Why Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) is 35.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $4.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNTB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $40.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.52% off the consensus price target high of $47.51 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 96.57% higher than the price target low of $34.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 1.07% and 4.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -10.61% at the moment leaves the stock 15.56% off its SMA200. CNTB registered -76.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.71%.

The stock witnessed a 10.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.55%, and is 9.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.41% over the week and 12.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 111.74% and -71.74% from its 52-week high.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.02M, and float is at 33.09M with Short Float at 0.26%.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 15.10% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -1.53% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -25.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.