Will Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is -20.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.33 and a high of $17.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOUS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $5.07, the stock is -8.56% and -29.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock -40.31% off its SMA200. HOUS registered -70.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.71%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.99%, and is 4.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 7.30% over the month.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has around 8890 employees, a market worth around $573.77M and $6.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.09% and -70.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.40% this year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.30M, and float is at 106.38M with Short Float at 13.60%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Layade Nashira W.,the company’sEVP & CTO, Technology Services. SEC filings show that Layade Nashira W. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $44275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39321.0 shares.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $10.88 per share for $21760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HOUS stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -36.17% down over the past 12 months and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is -38.93% lower over the same period. The St. Joe Company (JOE) is -24.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.