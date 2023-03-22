Will E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) is -73.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $18.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EJH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -31.60% and -61.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.76 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -95.51% off its SMA200. EJH registered -99.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.29%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -48.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.52%, and is -12.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.71% over the week and 13.76% over the month.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has around 526 employees, a market worth around $28.59M and $63.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.64% and -99.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.00% this year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.10M, and float is at 239.91M with Short Float at 0.19%.