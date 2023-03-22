Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Track to Reach $17.00 in a Year

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.48 and a high of $20.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XHR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.15, the stock is -5.66% and -6.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -13.03% off its SMA200. XHR registered -31.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.87%.

The stock witnessed a -6.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.57%, and is -2.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $997.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.95 and Fwd P/E is 126.44. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.37% and -35.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.60% this year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.27M, and float is at 111.39M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOOM BARRY A N. SEC filings show that BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $19.09 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that BLOOM BARRY A Nsold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $19.09 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the XHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 13, BLOOM BARRY A N () disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $19.10 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 267,741 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR).

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading -13.01% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -43.61% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -28.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.