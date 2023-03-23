A peek at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH): Who has invested in It?

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is 64.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $35.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $35.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.21% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -68.62% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.41, the stock is -0.00% and 9.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.27 million and changing -1.03% at the moment leaves the stock 40.33% off its SMA200. OSH registered 51.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.82%.

The stock witnessed a 0.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.41%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 0.90% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.62B and $2.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.44% and -1.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.92M, and float is at 220.32M with Short Float at 10.84%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRICE GEOFFREY M, the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that PRICE GEOFFREY M sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $35.73 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.88 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that PRICE GEOFFREY M (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 37,913 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $35.63 per share for $1.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.87 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, PRICE GEOFFREY M (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 79,858 shares at an average price of $35.62 for $2.84 million. The insider now directly holds 3,874,769 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).