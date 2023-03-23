A peek at ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who has invested in It?

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is -29.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -26.96% and -41.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.5 million and changing -15.52% at the moment leaves the stock -78.36% off its SMA200. OBSV registered -91.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -36.41%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -41.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.82%, and is -21.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.57% over the week and 25.51% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $10.26M and $8.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.93. Distance from 52-week low is 27.25% and -95.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.80%).

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.02M, and float is at 97.92M with Short Float at 0.73%.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ObsEva SA (OBSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loumaye Ernest, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Loumaye Ernest bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $0.11 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.0 million shares.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -40.86% lower over the past 12 months.