American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is 8.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $21.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -72.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.82, the stock is -10.06% and -13.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.25 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock -3.57% off its SMA200. AAL registered -14.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.07%.

The stock witnessed a -11.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.74%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has around 129700 employees, a market worth around $9.09B and $48.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 125.64 and Fwd P/E is 4.81. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.61% and -35.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.30% this year

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.95M, and float is at 642.23M with Short Float at 9.78%.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raja Vasu, the company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Raja Vasu sold 9,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $15.07 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78210.0 shares.

American Airlines Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Seymour David (EVP Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 74,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $16.03 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the AAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Raja Vasu (EVP Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 12,775 shares at an average price of $13.84 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 54,381 shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL).

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) that is trading -29.69% down over the past 12 months and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is -9.20% lower over the same period. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is 4.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.