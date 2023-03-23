Here are the top Institutional holders of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is -16.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.62 and a high of $44.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95%.

Currently trading at $27.64, the stock is -12.59% and -18.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76.55 million and changing -3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -18.24% off its SMA200. BAC registered -35.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.11%.

The stock witnessed a -19.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.79%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has around 217000 employees, a market worth around $230.24B and $72.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 7.51. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.07% and -38.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.09B, and float is at 7.98B with Short Float at 0.68%.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

A total of 165 insider transactions have happened at Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 79 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koder Matthew M, the company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking. SEC filings show that Koder Matthew M sold 105,054 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $34.27 per share for a total of $3.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Bank of America Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Koder Matthew M (Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking) sold a total of 214,745 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $35.91 per share for $7.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the BAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 155 shares at an average price of $47500.00 for $7.36 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -8.93% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -27.26% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -17.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.