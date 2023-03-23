Here are the top Institutional holders of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) is 14.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLVT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $13.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 12.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.59, the stock is -7.59% and -9.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.65 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock -14.06% off its SMA200. CLVT registered -39.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.61%.

The stock witnessed a -7.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.13%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has around 11600 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $2.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.44. Distance from 52-week low is 22.17% and -45.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.40%).

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.20M, and float is at 555.44M with Short Float at 5.56%.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Clarivate Plc (CLVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Samson James Gordon, the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Samson James Gordon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $10.48 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Clarivate Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Snyder Andrew Miles (Director) bought a total of 51,063 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $11.58 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the CLVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Snyder Andrew Miles (Director) acquired 208,333 shares at an average price of $11.61 for $2.42 million. The insider now directly holds 208,333 shares of Clarivate Plc (CLVT).