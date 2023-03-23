Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) is -6.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.51 and a high of $22.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARCC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.88% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 13.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.31, the stock is -7.05% and -9.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -8.73% off its SMA200. ARCC registered -15.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.89%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.73%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.19 and Fwd P/E is 7.63. Distance from 52-week low is 4.87% and -23.21% from its 52-week high.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 531.37M, and float is at 522.58M with Short Float at 3.28%.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROLL PENELOPE F, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that ROLL PENELOPE F bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $17.44 per share for a total of $52320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60500.0 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $17.50 per share for $52500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57500.0 shares of the ARCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, ROLL PENELOPE F (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $19.04 for $47600.0. The insider now directly holds 54,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).