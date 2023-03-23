Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is -21.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.07 and a high of $19.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $10.81, the stock is -9.30% and -18.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.79 million and changing -2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -25.69% off its SMA200. WU registered -40.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.41%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.87%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

The Western Union Company (WU) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $4.02B and $4.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.62 and Fwd P/E is 6.59. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.35% and -45.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.50%).

The Western Union Company (WU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year

The Western Union Company (WU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.40M, and float is at 370.55M with Short Float at 10.14%.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Western Union Company (WU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JOERRES JEFFREY A, the company’s Non-Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $12.84 per share for a total of $99463.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

The Western Union Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Cebollero David (Interim Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 587 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $17.40 per share for $10214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14221.0 shares of the WU stock.

The Western Union Company (WU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -35.16% lower over the past 12 months.