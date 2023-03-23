New Big Money Means Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) is 151.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 14.17% and 28.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.29 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 126.25% off its SMA200. CDTX registered 126.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.00%.

The stock witnessed a 18.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 290.14%, and is 13.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.27% over the week and 12.58% over the month.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $149.83M and $61.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 375.00% and -9.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.60%).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.22M, and float is at 63.36M with Short Float at 4.89%.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tari Leslie, the company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER. SEC filings show that Tari Leslie sold 7,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.53 per share for a total of $11570.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Sandison Taylor (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 7,203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $1.53 per share for $11021.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the CDTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Shah Preetam (CFO & CBO) disposed off 6,648 shares at an average price of $1.53 for $10171.0. The insider now directly holds 148,141 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) that is trading -18.70% down over the past 12 months.