New Big Money Means Wayfair Inc. (W) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is -0.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $130.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $33.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.83% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -16.36% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.58, the stock is -11.26% and -30.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.11 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -27.83% off its SMA200. W registered -72.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.13%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -32.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.82%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 15745 employees, a market worth around $3.69B and $12.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.90% and -75.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-221.50%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -896.90% this year

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.00M, and float is at 72.78M with Short Float at 34.70%.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oblak Steve, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Oblak Steve sold 510 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $31.84 per share for a total of $16238.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Tan Fiona (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 3,221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $38.62 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48418.0 shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Oblak Steve (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 2,889 shares at an average price of $38.69 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 188,070 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -67.39% down over the past 12 months and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) that is -26.74% lower over the same period.