On Holding AG (ONON) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is 59.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.44 and a high of $29.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONON stock was last observed hovering at around $27.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $27.36, the stock is 25.40% and 25.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.28 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 40.32% off its SMA200. ONON registered 0.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.31%.

The stock witnessed a 29.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.44%, and is 33.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

On Holding AG (ONON) has around 1158 employees, a market worth around $8.69B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.80. Distance from 52-week low is 77.20% and -6.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

On Holding AG (ONON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for On Holding AG (ONON) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

On Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -555.80% this year

On Holding AG (ONON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.19M, and float is at 176.23M with Short Float at 10.37%.