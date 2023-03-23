Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is 27.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $14.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -64.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.21, the stock is 2.46% and 4.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.01 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 0.52% off its SMA200. PLTR registered -34.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.74%.

The stock witnessed a -3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.29%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has around 3838 employees, a market worth around $17.47B and $1.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.79. Profit margin for the company is -19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.58% and -44.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.10% this year

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.09B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 8.97%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $7.85 per share for a total of $54950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Moore Alexander D. (Director) sold a total of 21,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $7.75 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.9 million shares of the PLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Sankar Shyam () disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $8.05 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 1,701,224 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).