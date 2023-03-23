Proterra Inc. (PTRA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) is -55.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.07 and a high of $8.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 33.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is -45.58% and -59.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -67.25% off its SMA200. PTRA registered -77.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.07%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -61.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.96%, and is -33.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.88% over the week and 12.90% over the month.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) has around 870 employees, a market worth around $345.57M and $309.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.07% and -79.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proterra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.80% this year

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.29M, and float is at 219.82M with Short Float at 5.33%.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Proterra Inc. (PTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Padilla Karina F, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Padilla Karina F sold 9,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $4.87 per share for a total of $46638.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Proterra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Joyce Gareth T (CEO and President) sold a total of 22,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $5.01 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the PTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Covington JoAnn (Chief Legal Officer, Secy) disposed off 52,446 shares at an average price of $7.51 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 127,125 shares of Proterra Inc. (PTRA).