SentinelOne Inc. (S) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) is -2.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.69 and a high of $42.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $14.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68%.

Currently trading at $14.29, the stock is -6.59% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.46 million and changing -4.54% at the moment leaves the stock -30.51% off its SMA200. S registered -62.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.98%.

The stock witnessed a -6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.50%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.08B and $422.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -77.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.61% and -66.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Analyst Forecasts

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.60% this year

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.63M, and float is at 210.12M with Short Float at 8.93%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at SentinelOne Inc. (S) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Ric, the company’s CPO & CTO. SEC filings show that Smith Ric sold 190,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $15.35 per share for a total of $2.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that TOMASELLO ROBIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $16.57 per share for $28898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Conder Keenan Michael (Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y) disposed off 1,724 shares at an average price of $16.57 for $28567.0. The insider now directly holds 368,599 shares of SentinelOne Inc. (S).