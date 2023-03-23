Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is 0.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.4% off the consensus price target high of $3.75 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -12.96% and -27.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.37 million and changing -8.17% at the moment leaves the stock -52.51% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered -83.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.93%.

The stock witnessed a -24.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.49%, and is -3.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.39% over the week and 10.08% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $232.58M and $335.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.88% and -86.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.70%).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 413.83M, and float is at 280.62M with Short Float at 13.70%.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mbugua Stanley, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $11310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29290.0 shares.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Roblox Corporation (RBLX) that is trading -8.09% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -0.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.