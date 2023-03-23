TAL Education Group (TAL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -14.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $10.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $6.01, the stock is -11.97% and -17.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 4.42% off its SMA200. TAL registered 119.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.69%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.53%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $1.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.39. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.27% and -42.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -828.30% this year

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 634.86M, and float is at 353.83M with Short Float at 9.15%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading 32.16% up over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is 207.27% higher over the same period.