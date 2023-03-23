The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Volatility At 1.60%, Should You Add A Position?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.73 and a high of $44.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KHC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $37.57, the stock is -2.60% and -5.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.45 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock -1.43% off its SMA200. KHC registered -0.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.70%.

The stock witnessed a -5.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.33%, and is -1.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $46.70B and $26.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.63 and Fwd P/E is 13.11. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.79% and -16.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 204.40% this year

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 781.63M with Short Float at 2.24%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torres Flavio, the company’s EVP & Global Chf Sply Chn Ofcr. SEC filings show that Torres Flavio sold 250,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $39.58 per share for a total of $9.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

The Kraft Heinz Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 09 that Werneck Melissa (EVP & Global Chief People Ofcr) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 09 and was made at $42.39 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the KHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Lima Marcos Eloi (EVP & Glb Chief Procurement Of) disposed off 23,939 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 173,020 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading -0.87% down over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 8.58% higher over the same period. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 9.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.