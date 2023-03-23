V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is -25.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.14 and a high of $60.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.68% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is -11.67% and -23.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -40.73% off its SMA200. VFC registered -63.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.24%.

The stock witnessed a -19.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.77%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $8.01B and $11.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.38 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.50% and -65.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 242.40% this year

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 387.74M, and float is at 387.27M with Short Float at 5.67%.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roberts Carol L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $21.07 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7109.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that CHUGG JULIANA L (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $26.69 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Dorer Benno O (Interim President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $28.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -8.21% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -1.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.