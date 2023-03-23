Which Institutions Own Shares In American International Group Inc. (AIG)?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is -22.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.77 and a high of $65.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $51.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.31% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 18.75% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.75, the stock is -12.63% and -18.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.61 million and changing -4.88% at the moment leaves the stock -13.51% off its SMA200. AIG registered -21.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.72%.

The stock witnessed a -18.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.69%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 26200 employees, a market worth around $38.19B and $56.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.81 and Fwd P/E is 6.63. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.23% and -25.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 744.82M, and float is at 729.88M with Short Float at 0.81%.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $1.68 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501.14 million shares.

American International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, (10% Owner) bought a total of 720,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $25.00 per share for $18.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the AIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Fato Luciana (EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $54.01 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 45,444 shares of American International Group Inc. (AIG).

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading 13.58% up over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is -10.77% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 11.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.