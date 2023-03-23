Which Institutions Own Shares In B2Gold Corp. (BTG)?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is 1.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $5.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $5.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.42% off the consensus price target high of $6.27 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 15.06% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is 4.44% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.97 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 4.34% off its SMA200. BTG registered -19.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.11%.

The stock witnessed a 10.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.12%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.04 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Distance from 52-week low is 28.47% and -28.80% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 1.17%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -16.50% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -32.85% lower over the same period.