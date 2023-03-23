Which Institutions Own Shares In fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)?

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is -33.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $8.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -28.42% and -43.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.04 million and changing -7.94% at the moment leaves the stock -60.36% off its SMA200. FUBO registered -84.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.09%.

The stock witnessed a -48.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.96%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.18% over the week and 9.43% over the month.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $267.54M and $1.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.83% and -85.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.30%).

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Analyst Forecasts

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.69M, and float is at 200.55M with Short Float at 26.63%.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Horihuela Alberto, the company’s Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Horihuela Alberto sold 61,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

fuboTV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Gandler David (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 46,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $2.98 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the FUBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Janedis John (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $2.94 for $20580.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO).