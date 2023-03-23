Which Institutions Own Shares In Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is -33.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.60 and a high of $21.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 17.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -22.73% and -35.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.04 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock -43.56% off its SMA200. MPW registered -63.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.68%.

The stock witnessed a -40.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.30%, and is -9.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.92 and Fwd P/E is 6.78. Profit margin for the company is 58.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.63% and -65.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 598.05M, and float is at 592.64M with Short Float at 18.66%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMNER R STEVEN, the company’s Executive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $21.04 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.96 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Aldag Edward K JR (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 615,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $21.33 per share for $13.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.5 million shares of the MPW stock.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -28.62% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -29.57% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -39.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.