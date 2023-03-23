Which Institutions Own Shares In Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) is -38.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $3.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVOS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -8.04% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.78 million and changing -11.01% at the moment leaves the stock -85.41% off its SMA200. NVOS registered -95.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.22%.

The stock witnessed a -4.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.45%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.09% over the week and 16.06% over the month.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has around 113 employees, a market worth around $19.42M and $22.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.70% and -96.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.82M, and float is at 12.54M with Short Float at 7.11%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Oliva Robert Letterio, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $11156.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Oliva Robert Letterio (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $2.23 per share for $11125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NVOS stock.