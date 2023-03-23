Which Institutions Own Shares In Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)?

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) is -46.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.46 and a high of $89.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAL stock was last observed hovering at around $33.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.76% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 36.18% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.91, the stock is -44.16% and -51.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.14 million and changing -4.97% at the moment leaves the stock -53.99% off its SMA200. WAL registered -63.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.39%.

The stock witnessed a -55.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.50%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.16% over the week and 32.38% over the month.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) has around 3365 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.29 and Fwd P/E is 2.82. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 327.75% and -64.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.80M, and float is at 105.84M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD bought 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $25.79 per share for a total of $63830.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2475.0 shares.

Western Alliance Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Bruckner Tim R (CBO for Regional Banking) sold a total of 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.16 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20244.0 shares of the WAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $80.59 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 4,819 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL).

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -27.26% down over the past 12 months and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) that is -18.65% lower over the same period. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) is -21.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.