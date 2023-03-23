Who are the Institutional Holders in Alcoa Corporation (AA)?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -11.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.55 and a high of $98.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.37% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 4.62% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.06, the stock is -14.77% and -19.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.66 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -14.68% off its SMA200. AA registered -55.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.97%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.34%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has around 13100 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $12.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.76. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.40% and -59.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.10% this year

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.00M, and float is at 175.35M with Short Float at 4.35%.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harvey Roy Christopher, the company’s President, CEO & Director. SEC filings show that Harvey Roy Christopher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $51.34 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.95 million shares.

Alcoa Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Bacchi Renato (EVP & CSIO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $53.50 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59567.0 shares of the AA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, Elam Harden Sonya (EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer) disposed off 4,514 shares at an average price of $51.87 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 29,427 shares of Alcoa Corporation (AA).