Who are the Institutional Holders in Boxed Inc. (BOXD)?

Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) is -7.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $12.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOXD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 86.15% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -57.59% and -63.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 88.31 million and changing 49.92% at the moment leaves the stock -81.88% off its SMA200. BOXD registered -97.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.53%.

The stock witnessed a -73.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.25%, and is -18.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.13% over the week and 25.05% over the month.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $24.94M and $176.99M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 78.12% and -98.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Analyst Forecasts

Boxed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -101.00% this year

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.56M, and float is at 61.32M with Short Float at 10.65%.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Boxed Inc. (BOXD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zimowski Mark, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Zimowski Mark sold 50,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $24212.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56308.0 shares.

Boxed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Huang Chieh E. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 47,212 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $0.48 per share for $22700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.36 million shares of the BOXD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Miller David Michael (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 40,771 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $19611.0. The insider now directly holds 52,979 shares of Boxed Inc. (BOXD).