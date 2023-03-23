Who are the Institutional Holders in Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK)?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is -19.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.61 and a high of $35.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEAK stock was last observed hovering at around $20.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.5% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 15.71% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.23, the stock is -11.81% and -20.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing -3.21% at the moment leaves the stock -20.37% off its SMA200. PEAK registered -39.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.96%.

The stock witnessed a -20.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.76%, and is -6.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $11.41B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.30 and Fwd P/E is 43.04. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.84% and -43.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 324.50% this year

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 537.92M, and float is at 535.96M with Short Float at 1.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Sara Grootwassink, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $21.43 per share for a total of $85729.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Klaritch Thomas (COO) bought a total of 1,517 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $23.21 per share for $35204.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the PEAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Brinker Scott M (President and CEO) acquired 16,300 shares at an average price of $23.63 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 206,525 shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK).

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -39.51% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is -29.57% lower over the same period. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -60.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.