Who are the Institutional Holders in Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) is -58.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MULN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 99.48% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -38.86% and -58.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 406.91 million and changing -16.81% at the moment leaves the stock -77.99% off its SMA200. MULN registered -96.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.21%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.33.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -53.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.78%, and is -21.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.54% over the week and 11.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -6.16% and -96.74% from its 52-week high.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Analyst Forecasts

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.20% this year

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.13B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 9.83%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by New Jonathan, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that New Jonathan sold 159,066 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $0.23 per share for a total of $36506.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8611.0 shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Michery David (CEO, President) sold a total of 14,937,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $0.32 per share for $4.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 113.67 million shares of the MULN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, PUCKETT KENT (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.33 for $33000.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 11.52% up over the past 12 months.