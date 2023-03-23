Who are the Institutional Holders in Walmart Inc. (WMT)?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is -1.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.27 and a high of $160.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $140.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.49% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are 3.11% higher than the price target low of $144.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.52, the stock is -0.34% and -1.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 1.90% off its SMA200. WMT registered -3.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.47%.

The stock witnessed a -5.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.30%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2300000 employees, a market worth around $373.23B and $611.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.65 and Fwd P/E is 20.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.97% and -13.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 9 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.71B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 0.91%.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 196 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 168 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTON S ROBSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALTON S ROBSON sold 478,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $140.71 per share for a total of $67.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254.75 million shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that WALTON JIM C (10% Owner) sold a total of 478,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $140.71 per share for $67.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 254.75 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, WALTON ALICE L (10% Owner) disposed off 478,764 shares at an average price of $140.71 for $67.37 million. The insider now directly holds 254,748,003 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -38.88% down over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -12.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.