Who are the Institutional Holders in Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is -38.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.55 and a high of $71.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZION stock was last observed hovering at around $32.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.17% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.42% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 20.74% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.12, the stock is -28.12% and -37.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.0 million and changing -6.72% at the moment leaves the stock -41.32% off its SMA200. ZION registered -55.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.80%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -39.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.15%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.72% over the week and 10.92% over the month.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has around 9989 employees, a market worth around $4.80B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 4.61. Profit margin for the company is 32.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.57% and -57.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.20%).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.73M, and float is at 147.18M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A total of 153 insider transactions have happened at Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 112 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ellingsen Eric, the company’s Executive VP &. SEC filings show that Ellingsen Eric sold 377 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $52.51 per share for a total of $19796.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24135.0 shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that STEPHENS STEVEN DAN (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $54.42 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38509.0 shares of the ZION stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Law Scott A. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 3,217 shares at an average price of $54.09 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 19,312 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -27.26% down over the past 12 months and U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is -38.05% lower over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -36.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.