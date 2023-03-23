Who is the Top Investor In Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is -8.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.85 and a high of $109.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PM stock was last observed hovering at around $95.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.33% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.95% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -2.63% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.37, the stock is -5.65% and -8.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.74 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.80% off its SMA200. PM registered -1.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.79%.

The stock witnessed a -7.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.19%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has around 79800 employees, a market worth around $144.10B and $31.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.89 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Profit margin for the company is 28.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.49% and -15.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.30%).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.20% this year

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.55B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 0.53%.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barth Werner, the company’s Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg. SEC filings show that Barth Werner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $98.35 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87321.0 shares.

Philip Morris International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Calantzopoulos Andre (Exec. Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $100.35 per share for $8.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the PM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Olczak Jacek (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $100.64 for $4.53 million. The insider now directly holds 380,213 shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Altria Group Inc. (MO) that is trading -13.59% down over the past 12 months.