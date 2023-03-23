Who is the Top Investor In U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) is 230.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $6.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.58 for the next 12 months. It is also -99.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -178.6% lower than the price target low of $2.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is 228.67% and 233.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.17 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 155.57% off its SMA200. USX registered 28.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 143.50%.

The stock witnessed a 315.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 238.42%, and is 265.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has around 9397 employees, a market worth around $334.90M and $2.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 90.76. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 348.69% and -0.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -511.40% this year

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.60M, and float is at 27.60M with Short Float at 3.89%.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson Bryan A., the company’s Chief Transformation Officer. SEC filings show that Johnson Bryan A. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $2.96 per share for a total of $22199.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41278.0 shares.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Harwell Nathan H (EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec.) sold a total of 10,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $3.12 per share for $31489.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71820.0 shares of the USX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, FULLER MAX L (Executive Chairman) acquired 81,000 shares at an average price of $3.10 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,658,482 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX).