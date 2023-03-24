A peek at Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Who has invested in It?

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) is -52.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIRD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -43.17% and -53.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -66.46% off its SMA200. BIRD registered -81.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.67%.

The stock witnessed a -58.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.06%, and is 8.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 10.27% over the month.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $169.30M and $297.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.65% and -83.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.80% this year

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.57M, and float is at 92.83M with Short Float at 9.26%.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEVITAN DAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVITAN DAN bought 75,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $81860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Bufano Michael J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $2.82 per share for $29807.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the BIRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Vernachio Joseph (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,784 shares at an average price of $2.82 for $19131.0. The insider now directly holds 373,938 shares of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -9.11% down over the past 12 months.