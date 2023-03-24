A peek at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who has invested in It?

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is 14.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.87 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.72% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -7.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.33, the stock is 5.93% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 2.86% off its SMA200. EXEL registered -15.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.09%.

The stock witnessed a 5.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.83%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 1223 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.62 and Fwd P/E is 19.73. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.27% and -21.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelixis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 323.26M, and float is at 315.46M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L sold 15,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $16.61 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Hessekiel Jeffrey (EVP, General Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 77,860 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $17.13 per share for $1.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Aftab Dana (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) disposed off 82,490 shares at an average price of $17.50 for $1.44 million. The insider now directly holds 351,472 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.64% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -44.04% lower over the same period.