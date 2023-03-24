A peek at Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE): Who has invested in It?

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is -23.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.93 and a high of $16.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOPE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $9.80, the stock is -16.68% and -21.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -27.50% off its SMA200. HOPE registered -41.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.18%.

The stock witnessed a -23.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.03%, and is -12.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $716.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.41 and Fwd P/E is 6.23. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.31% and -41.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Analyst Forecasts

Hope Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.48M, and float is at 113.59M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEWIS WILLIAM J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEWIS WILLIAM J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $10.60 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27887.0 shares.

Hope Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that LEWIS WILLIAM J (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $14.23 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17601.0 shares of the HOPE stock.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) that is trading -26.49% down over the past 12 months and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) that is -11.73% lower over the same period. East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is -35.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.