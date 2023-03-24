A peek at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI): Who has invested in It?

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is 87.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $11.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is 4.55% and 21.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 5.29% at the moment leaves the stock 42.17% off its SMA200. INDI registered 46.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.96%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.35%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $110.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.98. Profit margin for the company is -88.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.78% and -1.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.51M, and float is at 82.70M with Short Float at 15.22%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McClymont Donald, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that McClymont Donald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $10.19 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4298.0 shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that schiller Thomas (CFO and EVP of Strategy) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $10.53 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Machuga Steven (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $10.35 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 66,376 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).