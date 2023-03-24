A peek at National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE): Who has invested in It?

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is -54.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.27 and a high of $45.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EYE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.84% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.3% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.54, the stock is -26.47% and -48.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -48.64% off its SMA200. EYE registered -59.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -47.98%.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -55.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.67%, and is -5.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) has around 13975 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.48 and Fwd P/E is 23.99. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.56% and -61.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Vision Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.40% this year

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.83M, and float is at 77.46M with Short Float at 9.16%.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Acharya Ravi, the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Acharya Ravi sold 1,394 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $55760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 832.0 shares.

National Vision Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Hepner Virginia A (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $25.71 per share for $25707.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12588.0 shares of the EYE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Brandman Jared (SVP, GC and Secretary) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.25 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 18,697 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE).

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -2.19% down over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -12.81% lower over the same period. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is -15.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.