A peek at Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who has invested in It?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is -3.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.89 and a high of $175.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WM stock was last observed hovering at around $152.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39%.

Currently trading at $150.70, the stock is -0.62% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -5.20% off its SMA200. WM registered -2.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.77%.

The stock witnessed a -0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.49%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) has around 49500 employees, a market worth around $62.50B and $19.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.94 and Fwd P/E is 22.47. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.50% and -14.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 409.20M, and float is at 407.05M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Waste Management Inc. (WM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nagy Leslie K, the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Nagy Leslie K sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $151.11 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5210.0 shares.

Waste Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Nagy Leslie K (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 60 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $153.40 per share for $9204.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6010.0 shares of the WM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Carrasco Rafael (SVP Operations) disposed off 55 shares at an average price of $153.80 for $8459.0. The insider now directly holds 12,100 shares of Waste Management Inc. (WM).

Waste Management Inc. (WM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading -10.95% down over the past 12 months and Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is -1.20% lower over the same period. Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is -3.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.