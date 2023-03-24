ADT Inc. (ADT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is -23.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.98, the stock is -6.08% and -14.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -13.70% off its SMA200. ADT registered -8.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.29%.

The stock witnessed a -12.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.62%, and is -0.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

ADT Inc. (ADT) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $6.46B and $6.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.62 and Fwd P/E is 12.51. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -30.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

ADT Inc. (ADT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADT Inc. (ADT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.10% this year

ADT Inc. (ADT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 906.24M, and float is at 843.19M with Short Float at 1.05%.

ADT Inc. (ADT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at ADT Inc. (ADT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bresingham Daniel, the company’s EVP, Commercial. SEC filings show that Bresingham Daniel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $8.27 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

ADT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Bresingham Daniel (EVP, Commercial) sold a total of 257,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $9.60 per share for $2.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.78 million shares of the ADT stock.

ADT Inc. (ADT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allegion plc (ALLE) that is trading -12.94% down over the past 12 months and The Brink’s Company (BCO) that is -7.57% lower over the same period.